17 Jun 2018

Eastern Sudanese call for abolition of the State of Emergency

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 17 Jun 2018 View Original

Community leaders in eastern Sudan have renewed their demand for the abolition of the State of Emergency in southern Tokar in Red Sea state and in Kassala. They denounce the continuing attacks by government forces on civilians in the area.

“People in southern Tokar are living under the State of Emergency for more than 15 years,” Abdallah Mousa, a native administration official told Radio Dabanga.

“The State of Emergency has led to widespread abuses by the militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the area, as they are protected by this measure,” he said. “The authorities must intervene and halt the plundering by army and militia troops in southern Tokar.”

Kassala

Mousa further downplayed government justifications for imposing the strong measure in Kassala in end December last year.

“Six months after the imposition of the State of Emergency, we can say that the area was not attacked by Eritrea,” he stated. “Other justifications such as combating human trafficking and the smuggling of consumer goods have proven to be incorrect as well, as these crimes have not decreased until now.”

Mousa called for the strengthening of state institutions such as the police and the army. “These forces should fight cross-border crimes instead of RSF militiamen who are only harassing and robbing the people in the area.”

He said that the disruption by the militiamen of the border crossings with Eritrea and Ethiopia has led to stagnating the markets of Kassala, “which is negatively affecting the life of the people”.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.