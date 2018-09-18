18 Sep 2018

Eastern Sudan states host over 90,000 refugees: official

Sudan Tribune
September 17, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The protection unit at Sudan’s Commission of Refugees (SCR) has demanded the international community to support the refugees in the east African nation saying Sudan has met all its international commitments towards them.

The director of SCR protection unit in the eastern states Al-Sir Khaled said the registered number of refugees in eastern Sudan camps is over 90,000 refugees.

He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) that the government provides food, shelter, health and education services for these refugees on monthly bases which have adversely impacted on the host communities.

Khaled called on the international community to provide the necessary support to alleviate the negative impact of refugees on the host communities, stressing the need that the refugees adhere to the laws and regulations of the country.

He said the security situation at the refugee camps in eastern Sudan is calm and stable, pointing to the close coordination between the SCR and the security organs.

Last month, Sudan’s commissioner of refugees Hamad al-Gizouli expressed concern over the growing number of refugees in his country, especially those coming from South Sudan.

“There is a steady increase in the number of refugees and the country now hosts 2,000,000 refugees, including 1,300,000 refugees from South Sudan,” al-Gizouli told reporters at a press conference in Khartoum.

He pointed out that there is an urgent need to improve the services rendered to the refugees, demanding the international community to increase its support for refugees.

Al-Gizouli said the international community covers only 22% of the actual need of refugees, revealing that Chad and Ethiopia host 432,000 Sudanese refugees.

