Eastern Africa: Humanitarian Snapshot (October 2020)

At least 3.6 million people were impacted by floods and landslides across large swathes of East Africa since June 2020, compounding an already challenging situation for people across the region, many of whom were already faced with conflict, violence, the desert locust upsurge and COVID-19. In South Sudan, flooding affected estimated 856,000 people since June 2020, including nearly 400,000 who have been displaced;

Jonglei, which experienced devastating sub-national violence earlier in 2020, was amongst the areas hardest-hit by floods, forcing people to cope with back-to-back shocks. In Ethiopia, nearly 1.1 million people have been affected by floods, including over 313,000 people displaced, with Afar,

Amhara, Gambella, Oromia, Somali and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's (SNNP) regions most-affected. Across these regions, more than 1.1 million people were displaced by violence before the floods hit.

In Sudan, about 875,000 people were affected by the country’s worst floods in decades, with torrential downpours, landslides, flash and riverine flooding killing over 150 people and leaving a path of destruction in all states across the country. In Somalia, since late June, floods have affected over 633,000 people, including about 43,000 displaced, in Hirshabelle, South West and Jubaland states, in addition to Sanaag and Banadir regions. In Kenya, the water levels of several Rift Valley lakes, especially Baringo and Naivasha, are historically high, following the highest seasonal rains in decades in October to December 2019 and above-average rains in 2020, displacing thousands of people and impacting livelihoods, schools and health facilities. In Uganda, water levels are rising in Lake Albert and Lake Kyoga and flooding in five districts (Mbale, Butaleja, Kasese, Lamwo, Arua) impacted more than 16,500 people in September 2020 alone.