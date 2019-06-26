26 Jun 2019

Earthquake affects dozens, rains damage homes in Sudan

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original

Dozens of people were killed and injured when an earthquake hit the area of Babanousa village in eastern Sudan on Monday. Rainfall in various places in the country damaged a number of houses.

An earthquake near Babanousa, south-west of El Dinder in Sennar, killed and injured dozens of villagers, local officials reported.

They said the earthquake destroyed the village's drinking water station. More than 100 houses were damages or destroyed.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported that the acting governor of Sennar, Maj Gen Ahmed Abboud, visited the village, and extended condolences to families of the people killed.

Rains

A number of houses have been damaged by rainfall in various parts of the country.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported that the rural areas of Khashm El Girba in Kassala, El Dinder in Sennar, El Sunut and Lagawa in West Kordofan, Um Rawaba in North Kordofan, and Tawila in North Darfur, were affected.

