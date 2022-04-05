Durable Solutions for IDPs – Key Barriers and Opportunities to Locally Integrate or Return - October 2021

KEY MESSAGES FOR POLICY AND PROGRAMMING

Actors should support local integration, given the high numbers of IDPs who prefer to stay in their area of displacement. Programming and policies that support the rule of law, access to secure land tenure and food security are critical to help address the main barriers to local integration.

The Government’s National Strategy on Solutions (draft) stipulates a process to identify areas conducive to return and should include security and access to agricultural land as essential criteria. Actors across the humanitarian development and peace (HDP) nexus should align their programming and invest in service provision in prioritized return locations.

Actors should recognize and support a hybrid approach to local integration, where IDPs stay in their current settlement while returning seasonally to their land of origin to cultivate crops.