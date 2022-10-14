DTM Sudan - Weekly Floods Update (May - 13 October 2022)

The Rainy Season in Sudan typically occurs on an annual basis with greatest concentration between the months of June and September. In 2021, all flooding EETs were implemented between the month of July and September. In 2022, DTM Sudan first implemented its EET to monitor flooding taking place in At Tadamon locality, South Kordofan in May. The need for the implementation of a flooding EET this early in the year reflects the fluctuating raining patterns across Sudan, particularly across the water basins of the two Nile rivers.

The information provided reflects published data collected by DTM Sudan’s Emergency Event Tracking tool up to 29 September 2022. Data collection exercises covering the Rainy Season remain ongoing with the rates of displacement data expected to decrease gradually as the rainy season is beyond its peak. Many localities still remain inaccessible to the humanitarian community due to the extreme weather patterns.