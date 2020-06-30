DTM Sudan Registration Report: January - March 2020

Overview

From January to March 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted 52,631 registrations across four states in Sudan – 16,542 (31%) of which were internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 36,089 (69%) returnees. South Kordofan hosted the largest proportion of IDPs, with a total registered population count of 11,223 individuals. The highest caseload of returnees – consisting of 31,102 individuals – were registered in East Jebel Marra, South Darfur. This higher proportion of registered returns is consistent with displacement trends observed throughout the previous year.

Through its flow monitoring component, DTM also registered 2,358 South Sudanese having entered Sudan via Abyei between January and March 2020. There were no reports of flood-related displacement over this period. DTM registration of households affected by floods will commence during the rainy season in the second quarter of the year. DTM’s Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool was launched in January 2020 as a sub-component of Mobility Tracking to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population. When needed, registration activities were also used to verify figures collected through EET. ETT was conducted following inter-communal conflict in Ag Geneina, West Darfur (see the latest report here), as well as in El Tina, North Darfur (see the latest report here).