DTM Sudan Registration Report: April - June 2020

OVERVIEW

From April to June 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted 6,549 registrations across three states in Sudan – 3,186 (49%) of which were internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 3,363 (51%) returnees. All registered IDPs were situated in Kadugli, South Kordofan, whilst returnees were in both Zalingei, Central Darfur, as well as nine localities in North Darfur. There were no reports of flood-related displacement over this period. DTM registration of households affected by floods will commence during the rainy season in the third quarter of the year. DTM’s flow monitoring point in Abyei, where South Sudanese are registered upon arrival into Sudan, has been closed since the Government of Sudan declared a nationwide health emergency and a near-total closure of its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on 16 March 2020.

As a sub-component of Mobility Tracking (for more information please see Round One), DTM’s Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool was activated to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement that occurs between Mobility Tracking rounds and quantify affected populations. When needed, registration activities were also used to verify figures collected through EET. From April to June 2020, DTM teams conducted EET to monitor the following events: