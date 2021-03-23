DTM Sudan: Registration Quarterly Overview (October - December 2020)

OVERVIEW

From October to December 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted a total of 4,949 registrations in Sudan – 100 per cent of which were internally displaced persons (IDPs) with no new registrations of returnees since July. Ongoing conflict between rebel factions of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA-AW) led to the displacement of 3,148 IDPs, subsequently registered in Keila, Kidingeer and Mershing, South Darfur. Furthermore, secondary displacement of Sudanese returnees from South Sudan continued, with an additional 1,801 IDPs being registered in Kadugli, South Kordofan, since the previous report. Finally, DTM continued its registrations of incoming South Sudanese into Sudan (2,124 individuals being registered) in Diffra, Abyei PCA Area – DTM’s Flow Monitoring Point (FMP) between South Sudan and Sudan.