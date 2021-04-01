DTM Sudan: Registration Factsheet 2020

In 2020, DTM registered 76,354 individuals across three states of Darfur and South Kordofan – 39,922 (52%) of which were returnees and 36,432 (48%) internally displaced persons (IDPs). Of the returnee caseload, 98 per cent were returnees from internal displacement and two per cent were returnees from abroad. Through its Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) component, DTM also registered 5,162 South Sudanese having entered Sudan via Abyei since January 2020. Finally, 98,751 flood-affected individuals were registered in 2020.