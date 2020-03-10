DTM Sudan: Registration Factsheet 2019

In 2019, DTM registered 186,813 individuals across five states of Darfur and South Kordofan – 155,117 (83%) of which were returnees and 31,696 (17%) internally displaced persons (IDPs). Of the returnee caseload, 128,429 (83%) were returnees from internal displacement and 26,688 (17%) were returnees from abroad. Through its flow monitoring component, DTM also registered 10,229 South Sudanese having entered Sudan via Abyei since January 2019 as well as 4,714 Sudanese returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Finally, 48,961 flood-affected individuals were registered in 2019.