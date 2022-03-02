DTM Sudan: Red Sea State Situation Assessment Report 1: 2 March 2022 | Data Collection: 14-21 December 2021

DTM Situation Assessments are implemented to collect data on populations in non-emergency settings or protracted situations caused by conflict or natural disaster. As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (see Round Three), Situation Assessments utilise a broad network of key informants to provide an overview of the context by capturing best estimates of the affected population presence per area – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams piloted its first Situation Assessment in 33 locations in the Red Sea state, in eastern Sudan to enhance and provide accurate and up-to-date demographic and protection data on displaced populations within the Red Sea state. As DTM is expanding its operation into eastern Sudan, this Situation Assessment presents the first overview on the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict over the past years in the Red Sea state.

The Red Sea state has a large distribution of ethnic groups such as the Beja which is comprised of several groups including Hadendawa and Beni Amer, in addition to other tribes, including the Nuba tribe, originally from South Kordofan. Over the last 30 years, disputes over natural resources and limited government allocations between the ethnic groups of eastern Sudan have been common.

Field teams report that inter-communal clashes in different localities of the Red Sea state have escalated in recent years, driving displacement, and have caused loss of lives and damages to houses, markets and other key infrastructure. Since April 2019, there has been an upsurge of inter-communal fighting between the Beni Amer and the Nuba tribes, and at other times between the Hadendawa and the Beni Amer. Tensions between the two tribes increased in April 2019 with clashes erupting between the Hadendawa and the Beni Amer in November 2019. In Port Sudan, the two groups live in neighbourhoods which are geographically close but ethnically separated.

Tensions between the Beni Amer and Nuba increased in May 2019 following a dispute over water and other resources in Gedaref. Later clashes in Port Sudan occurred in August 2019, following an incident in the Dar-Al-Naeem neighbourhood, which erupted in violence between the two groups lasting three days. In September 2019, after several days of violent clashes that triggered a state of emergency, representatives of the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes signed a reconciliation deal. Despite the deal, conflict re-activated again in Port Sudan in January 2020 and more recently in June 2021.

DTM Sudan estimates that a total of 20,040 individuals (4,008 households) have been displaced and are currently residing in Red Sea state in the following localities: Port Sudan city (69%), Tawkar (15%), Sawakin (7%), Haya (4%), Sinkat (3%), and Dordieb (2%). The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Port Sudan (96%), Sawakin (3%), and Sinkat (1%). The entire displaced caseload are Sudanese nationals.