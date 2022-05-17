DTM Sudan New Displacement Overview - EET Summary January – December 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Three), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

This EET Factsheet provides a summary of the application of the EET methodology during 2021. It provides a breakdown of the number of products DTM Sudan has released under the EET methodology, their geographical findings, cause of displacement breakdown, and overall estimates for displacement and return. Finally, the factsheet details EET series during 2021 which have been confirmed by DTM Sudan field teams as now being closed - with all associated IDPs having returned to their location of origin or settled in a third location.