DTM Sudan: Integrated Location Assessment (ILA) - November 2022

INTRODUCTION

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is IOM’s system to track and monitor population displacement and mobility. It is designed to capture, process, and disseminate information on the movements and evolving needs of displaced populations, whether on site or en route, regularly and systematically. Through its active methodologies, DTM produces an evidence base for strategy, program design, development, humanitarian coordination, and joint funding appeals, as well as informing operational response planning to protect, assist, and advocate on behalf of vulnerable and displaced populations.

During December 2021/January 2022, DTM Sudan conducted its Mobility Tracking (MT) methodology in 12 states across Sudan.1 Data collected during MT Round Four identified the presence of an estimated 3,714,377 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 1,172,567 Permanent Returnees from Internal Displacement (returnees).

This publication presents the first Integrated Location Assessment (ILA) conducted by DTM Sudan. ILA reports are utilised to enhance and provide accurate and up-to-date information on access to services at major sites of displacement, alongside profiles of displaced and returnee populations. The purpose of this exercise is to determine a severity level of living conditions of returnees and IDPs, allowing partners to better strategize for resources and operations in vulnerable areas as well as mitigate migration risks of push/pull factors. This exercise supports a more specific set of coherent interventions that bridge humanitarian, recovery, peacebuilding, and stabilisation needs.

DTM collects data on a granular level - providing detailed location description for the displaced population. The added value of DTM data to the discourse of internal displacement can help partner agencies with analysing, informing, and sharing evidence-based multi-sectoral responses on services, identifying not only whether access to services is addressed but also the reasons behind accessibility, or lack thereof. This can help to identify practices that support both immediate and longer-term needs, particularly as displacement becomes increasingly protracted.

ILA is implemented in coordination with the Information Management Working Group (IMWG) and the Inter-sector Coordination Group (ISCG) to meet the specific information gaps identified by partners.