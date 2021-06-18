DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Kebkabiya, North Darfur Update 1 (16 June 2021)

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by violent clashes in As Serief town, North Darfur. Clashes erupted between 31 March and 2 April. The first EET update estimates a total number of 3,405 individuals (543 households) from As Serief town have sought shelter in Kebkabiya, North Darfur. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 567 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. An estimated 20 individuals have been killed and 8 have sustained injuries, whilst at least 500 individuals report lost goods, cattle or livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload are non-food items, emergency shelter and food.