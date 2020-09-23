DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix: Flooding in Khartoum State Fact Sheet September 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the situation of individuals affected by the heavy rains across Khartoum state since mid-July, which caused flooding and destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods. DTM disseminated the first EET update in two parts: Part One (released 10 September 2020) estimated a total number of 31,743 flood-affected individuals (6,340 households) and Part Two (released 17 September 2020) estimated a total additional caseload of 84,136 flood-affected individuals (16,754 households). Between 2 – 9 September 2020, field teams visited 59 locations across six localities within Khartoum state namely, Khartoum, Bahri, Jebel Awlia, Um Durman, Karrari and Sharg an Neel.

The accumulative figures gathered for the first EET update (Part One and Two combined) estimate a total number of 115,879 individuals (23,094 households) affected by the heavy rains. An estimated 26 per cent of the total caseload (30,064 individuals) have been displaced. Fifteen deaths have been reported, and a further 429 individuals have been injured. Approximately 864 individuals have indicated their household goods and/or livestock to be lost. At least 9,345 individuals (8%) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support.