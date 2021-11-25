DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: As Serief, North Darfur (Update 1: 25 November 2021)

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

2,420 IDP individuals

484 IDP households

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals following inter-communal clashes between the Mahariya and Biani Hussein Arab tribes on 21 November 2021 over an incident of property theft in As Serief locality, North Darfur. The first EET update estimates that a total number of 2,420 individuals (484 households) are currently seeking shelter in Ghusa Village (67%) and As Serief Town (33%) in North Darfur. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from the villages of Haran, Malha, and Gartobik in North Darfur.

Field teams indicate that there are seven reported deaths and eight reported injuries. Field teams also indicate that 80 individuals report lost livestock and unharvested crops. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 325 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Non-Food Items, Food, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene).