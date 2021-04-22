DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: As Serief, North Darfur (Update 1: 22 April 2021)

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

1,140 Displaced individuals

247 Displaced households

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by intra-communal conflict in As Serief, North Darfur. Between 31 March and 3 April 2021, violent clashes erupted within the Bani Hassen tribe in As Serief town, causing many households to flee the area towards Kebkabiya and its surrounds. The villages surrounding As Serief have been looted and burnt down. Armed forces have been deployed to contain the situation, which remains tense and unpredictable.

The first update estimates a total number of 1,140 individuals (247 households) displaced across Medan Alkgeel, Hai Alsafa and Hai Alkobri villages (Kebkabiya locality), and seeking shelter with host communities, in rented accommodation, abandoned buildings or critical shelters, as well as gathering in open areas. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 109 individuals of the captured caseload have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Reports indicate that all the internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are food, non-food items and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene). Field teams report that the displacement is ongoing, with figures expected to rise.