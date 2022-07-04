DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking Report - Tulus (Umrakoba), South Darfur, Update 1: 4 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Three), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal clashes on 24 June 2022 between Masalit and Falata tribes in Umrakoba Village in Tulus locality, South Darfur following a dispute over land which led to the death of a member of Falata tribe. The first EET update estimates a total number of 1,158 individuals (190 households) currently seeking shelter in Al Fayga (75%) and Dagama (25%) villages in Gereida locality, South Darfur. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Abu Jabra (75%) and Dika (25%) villages in Tulus locality, South Darfur.

DTM field teams have confirmed that at least four individuals were killed with a further three individuals sustaining injuries. No individuals reported lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 78 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 174 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Emergency Shelter, and Non-Food Items.