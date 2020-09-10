DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Flooding in Khartoum State, Update 1: 10 September 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the situation of individuals affected by the heavy rains across Khartoum state since mid-July, which caused flooding and destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods. Overall, the first EET update estimates a total of 31,743 individuals (6,340 households) affected across the six localities of Khartoum, Bahri, Jebel Awlia, Um Durman, Karrari and Sharg an Neel. Field teams report an estimated 2,592 individuals (513 households) affected across five locations assessed in Khartoum locality, 8,655 individuals (1,909 households) affected across nine locations assessed in Bahri locality, 8,906 individuals (1,625 households) affected across eleven locations assessed in Jebel Awlia locality, 10,810 individuals (2,137 households) affected across three locations assessed in Sharg an Neel locality and 780 individuals (156 households) affected across two locations assessed in Um Durman and Karrari localities. Out of the total affected caseload, an estimated 44 per cent (13,979 individuals) are displaced. Data collection across the six localities is ongoing and numbers are expected to increase in the second report which will cover an additional 26 affected sites.