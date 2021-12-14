DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Delami, South Kordofan (Update 1: 14 December 2021)

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by armed clashes between Kawaleeb and Hawazma Arab tribes erupted in Kedber village in Delami locality, South Kordofan over livestock theft on 9 and 10 December 2021.

The first EET update estimates a total number of 1,260 individuals (180 households) currently seeking shelter in Delami Town (100%) in Delami, South Kordofan. The entire IDP caseload was displaced from Kedber village (100%) in Delami, South Kordofan.

Field teams indicate that one individual was killed and another sustained injuries. Field teams could not confirm any reports of lost livestock, cattle, or goods. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 157 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Emergency Shelter and Health (Medical Needs)