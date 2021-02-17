DTM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix: Ag Geneina, West Darfur Site Profile (17 February 2021)

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021 in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Based on information needs identified by the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), data consolidated under DTM’s fifth EET update has been further disaggregated to produce the following three site profiles for subsequent humanitarian response planning and design:

Al Gadima High School Ag Geneina Locality Office Al Farouq High School