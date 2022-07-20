DTM Sudan: Almadena Alryadia, Khartoum Situation Assessment Report 1: 20 July 2022 | Data collection: 18 May 2022

DTM Situation Assessments are implemented to collect data on populations in non-emergency settings or protracted situations caused by conflict or natural disaster. As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), Situation Assessments utilize a broad network of key informants to provide an overview of the context by capturing best estimates of the affected population presence per area – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Situation Overview

DTM teams piloted the implementation of a Situation Assessment within Almadena Alryadhia in Khartoum locality, Khartoum state. In total, DTM Sudan estimates that there are currently 438 foreign nationals (making up 111 households) living within this location (100%). Field teams indicate that much of the foreign national caseload had originally arrived to Sudan as labour migrants, and became destitute after the economic lockdown led to a lack of employment opportunities – which in turn led to homelessness. Field teams also indicate other prominent reasons cited by the foreign national caseload for arriving in Sudan included conflict, as well as racial and religious persecution.

Field teams report that foreign nationals of Congolese, Ethiopian, Eritrean and South Sudanese descent have been residing in open area settlements of Almadena Alriyadia since 14 December 2020. At that time, field teams estimated that the total of residents residing in the location totalled 760 individuals (189 households). Field teams report that since 2020, some residents travelled to other locations in Sharg An Neel locality (typically those of Eritrean and Ethiopian descent), Mayo neighbourhood in Khartoum locality (typically those of Congolese, South Sudanese, and Central African descent), and Bentiu camp in Jebel Awlia locality (typically those of Central African descent).