Displacement Tracking Matrix - Regional Snapshot - Middle East & North Africa: Quarterly Report January 1 - March 31, 2021 - Iraq, Libya, Sudan, and Yemen
The DTM Regional snapshot contains consolidated summary updates and highlights from DTM field operations. This document covers updates from the regional network of flow monitoring of migrants and the tracking and monitoring of internal displacement in the countries. It is published every quarter and covers the Middle East and North Africa Region.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.