Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Sudan - Situation Assessment Report 1: 9 August 2020, Data collection: 1-7 July 2020, Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur

DTM Situation Assessments are implemented to collect data on populations in non-emergency settings or protracted situations caused by conflict or natural disaster, and utilise a broad network of key informants to provide an overview of the context and inform response planning.

Situation Overview

DTM teams piloted the implementation of a Situation Assessment in six locations within Gharb Jabal Marrah and Wasat Jabal Marrah localities, Central Darfur to collect data on those who have been affected by previous and ongoing forms of conflict, as well as limited humanitarian response due to access impediments. Two out of the six locations (Dorsa and Manabo) are newly accessible areas for humanitarian actors. A total of 47,813 affected and displaced individuals (8,513 households) were identified, out of which nine per cent have been displaced since May 2018 due to armed conflict. This data supplements the DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) activated on 20 June 2020 to monitor new displacement to Togo village, Shamal Jabal Marrah locality caused by violent clashes between the Mubarak Alduk and Salih Borsa factions of the SLA/AW in Wegi village, Central Darfur on 11 June 2020 (see EET report here).