Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Sudan - Registration Versus Mobility Tracking

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Sudan first implemented the global Mobility Tracking (MT) methodology in 2019 with the objective of updating displacement figures more frequently, comprehensively, systematically and at regular intervals. Recent and ongoing operational expansion has highlighted the need for methodological clarification between the objectives of the MT and Registration methodologies in Sudan. Repeated MT rounds allow for comparative analysis, data refinement and operational expansion for broadened geographical coverage. In anticipation of upcoming MT round reports, the following report provides a comparative overview between DTM Sudan’s Registration and MT methodologies, focusing on implementation and frequency, as well as justification for the expected increases and/or fluctuations in displacement figures over upcoming data collection rounds due to population growth, population movement and new displacement.