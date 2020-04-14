Displaced women in Darfur badly beaten by militiamen

Four displaced women were beaten by gunmen in the area of Bir Seleiba, Sirba locality, West Darfur when they were collecting firewood. Two of them were severely injured.

A community leader in Sirba camp for displaced people told Radio Dabanga that the perpetrators are believed to be government militiamen.

He said that the two severely injured women, Khadija Khalid and Halima Mohamed, were transferred to El Geneina Hospital. The two other women were treated at the Bir Seleiba Health Centre.

He said that the incident was reported to the Sirba locality police.

Water crisis

Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur is suffering from an acute water crisis due to lack of diesel for the water pumps.

Adam Juma told Radio Dabanga that the western part of the locality is most affected. The water pumps there stopped operating on Sunday.

He said that the price of a barrel of diesel reached SDG 2,400* ($44) on the parallel market. Petrol now costs SDG 4,500, pounds. The price for grinding grain doubled.