Displaced offered three options for integration in Central Darfur

The Governor of Central Darfur, Mohamed Jadelsid, spoke to journalists in Zalingei on Saturday about the situation of displaced people living in state camps, offering three solutions.

He said that the first option for those who want to integrate into their current city will be offered a certificate of ownership of a piece of land, of which there are 8,000-9,000 available.

The second option is to return to the displaced persons village of origin, and the final option is to move to a new area in Central Darfur. If these are chosen, all basic services and security will be provided.

During the conference, Jadelsid referenced three camps from which large numbers of displaced people have voluntarily returned to Golo and Nierteti areas. He also said that displaced people and refugees have returned to 13 villages in the localities of Wadi Saleh, Garsila, Bindisi, and Mukjar. In total, according to Jadelsid, more than 148,000 displaced people have returned to their villages of origin on a seasonal basis for agriculture and now there are arrangements for their return once and for all.

“Comprehensive security” state-wide

The Governor made positive remarks about the collection of weapons and unlicensed vehicles and the prevention of the wearing of kadamols(a turban covering the face). He said that this has resulted in comprehensive security at the state level, voluntary return of displaced people, and more opportunity for agriculture. He reported that an extra three to five million acres of various crops can now be cultivated.

Regarding the existence of Unamid, he said, “I do not see the meaning of the existence of Unamid because the reason for its existence is protecting peace and resolving the conflicts between the tribes. Now there are no tribal problems and the area is witnessing stability and security”.

Fresh displacement

While security has improved in most parts of Darfur, the region still witnesses fresh waves of displacement, where intermittent hostilities between non-state armed groups and regular forces continue to directly affect civilians in the area. According to Unamid Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo “approximately 16,000 people have been displaced into various camps and settlements in various localities in Jebel Marra in both South and Central Darfur, which represents an increase of 4,000 people since September 2018.”

Farmers in the region of Jebel Marra are often attacked by militant herders who want to use their farms as pasture, the most recent event wounding 11 people from Kombo Denko village, 20km east of Zalingei. Displaced people returning to their areas of origin complain about new settlers who occupy their villages.