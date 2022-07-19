Digital Access and Barriers in Displacement-affected Communities in White Nile, Sudan (June 2022)

Executive summary

According to the United Nations, 14.3 million people in Sudan will need humanitarian assistance in 2022 due to numerous overlapping crises. 1.2 million are refugees, roughly 800,000 of whom have been displaced from South Sudan. In a context such as Sudan, where protracted and sudden-onset crises often take place in highly insecure environments, humanitarian access can be extremely challenging and unpredictable. Although some of these challenges could be overcome by using digital platforms, digital humanitarian assistance remains underexplored in Sudan, hampered by a lack of evidence on current access to and use of digital technology among those in need.

This report shares findings on the access and use of mobile technology among South Sudanese refugees and the communities that host them in three areas of White Nile, Sudan. White Nile is a state in southern Sudan sharing a border and refugee crossing points with South Sudan. It is home to nearly 700,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 280,000 refugees from South Sudan are currently hosted in White Nile and represent more than a third of all refugees living in Sudan, as well as roughly 100,000 returnees who arrived from South Sudan when it seceded in 2011. Most refugees live in one of nine official refugee camps. Additionally, there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing acute food insecurity.

Understanding mobile access and ownership is essential when considering the use of digital technology for humanitarian assistance. Our research indicates that access to mobile phones is high in both communities, with 91 per cent of respondents reporting that their household owns at least one handset. Personal ownership is also high, with 81 per cent of refugees and 62 per cent of host community members reporting that they own their own mobile phone. This figure obscures some important discrepancies, however. For example, refugees are more likely to own an internet-enabled handset than host community members, and women, persons with disabilities and older people are less likely to have access to mobile phones.