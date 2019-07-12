12 Jul 2019

Devastating North Darfur deluge leaves thousands destitute

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 11 Jul 2019 View Original

Extreme rains followed by flash floods have destroyed thousands of homes and shelters in El Kuma in North Darfur, leaving more than 4,000 families destitute. The stricken area is now a large water pond. The floods have also cut vital road links in the state.

The Western Salvation Road linking El Fasher in North Darfur with Khartoum was cut-off three days ago, according to Ibrahim Hamid, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner of North Darfur.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Hamid described the floods that hit the area as devastating with unprecedented impact on families, their homes, infrastructure and public institutions.

He said preliminary estimates indicate that 4,022 families were affected, ranging between total or partial collapse of houses which are now not habitable due to the seriousness of the damage.

Hamid announced that the state has taken a number of urgent temporary measures to support the affected families in El Kuma. These measures are to move the affected families to a high, dry, and sandy area, providing services in the area they have already been transferred to, while the engineering, technical, environmental awareness efforts are being carried out by the state government, the Zakat (Muslim alms) Chamber and UN agencies.

He appealed to civil society in El Fasher, the villages around El Kuma, and the rest of Darfur to move and play an effective role in providing aid to the victims.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.