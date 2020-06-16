Destitute displaced in southern Sudan need aid

KADUGLI

Some 12,000 people who fled their homes during last month’s violence in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, are living in “extremely abject humanitarian situations”.

Rawya Delman, a member of the Young Kadugli Lovers initiative, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga’s Hanebnaho (We Will Build It) programme that was broadcast today, that 90 per cent of the 12,000 affected people are women and children.

She explained that they are suffering from a major shortage of shelter materials and food. They also need social and psychological support.

The Young Kadugli Lovers initiative has provided aid to them, so far worth 400,000 SDG ($7,273*). Delman appealed to charity and humanitarian organisations to expedite the provision of aid.

On May 15, Radio Dabanga reported that [nine members of the Rapport Support Forces (RSF) were killed¨(https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/sudanese-militiamen-kil...) in an attack by army soldiers near Kadugli. At least 16 other people were wounded. In the following days, men wearing RSF uniforms killed at least five people. The RSF also raided the nearby village El Berdab, killed people with a Nuba background, and burned down more than two hundred homes. Thousands of people fled their homes.

These people have already fled the war in the Nuba Mountains before. They settled around Kadugli and were making a living by farming, Delman told Radio Dabanga. “If they cannot cultivate their land because of the insecurity and dangers, they may starve to death”, she said.