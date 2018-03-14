14 Mar 2018

Desert Locust situation update 2 March 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 02 Mar 2018 View Original

Calm situation persists because of poor winter rainfall

No significant rain fell for the third consecutive month in the winter breeding areas along both sides of the Red Sea during February. Consequently, unusually dry and unfavourable breeding conditions persist in most areas. No locusts have been reported except for scattered mature solitarious adults at two places on the Red Sea coast of Sudan

The poor rainfall this year has kept locust numbers very low in the traditional winter breeding areas along both sides of the Red Sea at the time of year when locusts generally increase in number. Low temperatures and poor rainfall so far in the spring breeding areas suggest that breeding is likely to be limited and on a very small scale this year in Northwest Africa, the interior of Saudi Arabia and in southeast Iran and southwest Pakistan during the spring. 

Unless unusually heavy rainfall occurs followed by substantial breeding, it can be anticipated that only very low numbers of locusts will be present at the beginning of the summer in the Sahel of West Africa and Sudan, and along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.