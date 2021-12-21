Deputy Special Representative of Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Pays Tribute to Support Human Rights Protection [EN/AR]

Deputy Special Representative of Secretary-General, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Mrs. Khardiata Lo N’Diaye, on her visit to Darfur, Monday 20 December, joined the Wali of North Darfur to preside over the handover of the northern part of the UNAMID log base to State authorities.

The DSRSG paid tribute to the people of Darfur for their sacrifices and expressed condolence, on behalf of the SRSG and UNITAMS, to the families of those whose lives were lost during recent inter-communal violence.

In her remarks, the DSRSG commended the authorities for their cooperation and continued support to UNAMID liquidation team; and highlighted the need for the camp and the facilities within it to be used for the benefit of the people of Darfur.

The DSRSG expressed her concern over the safety and security of UNAMID liquidation team and integrity of the assets and emphasized the obligation of the Government to protect UNAMID personnel and take robust measures to prevent any form of threats or violence towards the camp and personnel.

"*In my earlier engagements, I had the opportunity to meet and discuss with Dr Elhadi Idriss, a member of the Sovereign Council. I reiterated the expectations of the United Nations for the free and safe movement of all UN assets and the return of those that have been unlawfully seized by armed groups. I also met with Excellency Nimir Muhamed, the Wali of North Darfur, and discussed various issues of concern, particularly the importance of UN assets in the implementation of protection of civilians' activities by various UN agencies. I stated that UNITAMS is committed and stands ready to assist the Government in fulfilling protection of civilians, human rights and rule of law priorities." *The DSRG said in her remarks.

In response, both Dr Elhadi Idriss and Excellency Nimir Muhamed expressed gratitude to the UN for the support and reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the security and safety of the UNAMID liquidation team and protection of UN assets. They also assured that all efforts will be made to engage with former UNAMID national staff who have, for several days, blocked entry into the UNAMID log base in El Fasher.

Updating on ongoing efforts to strengthen protection of civilians in Darfur, Dr Elhadi Idriss informed the DSRSG that his mission to El Fasher was to intensify consultations with state security entities, including signatory parties to the Juba Peace Agreement, to finalise arrangements for the rapid deployment of the joint security protection forces. Dr Idriss emphasized that this was a priority considering the recent violence and protection challenges in Darfur.

A major outcome of the DSRSG's engagements during her mission to Darfur was a decision taken by Dr Elhadi Idriss and Excellency Nimir Muhamed to allocate office space within the UNAMID log base for the use of the Permanent Ceasefire Committee and the North Darfur State Protection of Civilians Committee. This will help the two entities with facilities to enhance effective implementation of their respective mandates.

To read the Arabic version, click HERE.