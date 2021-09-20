Deputy Special Representative of Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan pays a three-day visit to North Darfur, renews commitments to continue support

As part of her engagements with various state and non-state actors in Sudan, Mrs. Khardiata Lo N’Diaye, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG), Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, concluded a three-day consultative visit to El-Fashir, North Darfur State, aiming to get an insight on the current situation in the area and the best ways to implement UNITAMS’s mandate to support a successful transition in Sudan.

The DSRSG, RC/HC met with various stakeholders, including the Regional Governor of Darfur States, Wali of North Darfur State, signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement (JPA), leaders of IDPs and Women Groups, civil society organizations as well as the UN agencies and humanitarian organizations operating in Darfur.

“We are here beyond political commitment to see how we can support Darfur and engage with various actors on the way forward during the transition stage, said the DSRSG in a meeting with the Regional Governor of Darfur, Minni Minnawi.

She conveyed her concern about the increasing insecurity in the region, restriction of movement for humanitarian actors, as well as the seizure of UN assets by armed groups, saying that this would have a negative impact as far as the international community’s assistance to Darfur was concerned

“Security is key for all the population in North Darfur State, including women and children, IDPs, farmers, and nomads,” explained the DSRG, RC/HC as she announced the imminent deployment of the Permanent Ceasefire Committee (PCC) who will support the government and signatories in enhancing the rule of law and justice as well as the protection of civilians in Darfur.

In Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs), the DSRSG, RC/HC listened to IDP leaders, Women’s Protection Networking, about insecurity, lack of services, employment for the youth. She encouraged the large number of people expressing hope that the new era in Sudan will bring peace, security, and prosperity for all the Sudanese.

Ms. Lo N'Diaye met with women groups, saluting them for the great role they played during the December revolution. She highlighted their central role in all committees related to the implementation of JPA and the protection of civilians reiterating the UN support to women during the transition.

“I really commend your leadership role in the political and social life in Darfur. I would like to assure you that UNITAMS and the UN Country Team will do its best to ensure that there is space created for women in the transition,” said the DSRSG, RC/HC.

“If we succeed in Darfur, we will succeed in the whole Sudan. If we succeed in Sudan, we will succeed in Africa,” reiterated the DSRSG.