Death toll in West Darfur tribal violence rises to 125

April 8, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The death toll from tribal violence in West Darfur State has risen to 125, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said in a statement on Thursday.

Fresh clashes between the Arab Rizeigat and Masalit communities erupted in the capital of West Darfur State on Saturday 3 April despite the deployment of troops in the region to prevent such violence.

"The CCSD recorded further 38 deaths and 17 wounded, bringing the total death toll to 125 deaths and 208 wounded," said the medical group.

The new Inter-communal fighting displaced over 109,000 people and generated new needs.

For its part, the government declared a state of emergency in the state and deployed more troops to prevent escalation of the violence.

The UN humanitarian coordination office (OCHA) in Sudan said the intercommunal fighting has affected the distribution of humanitarian assistance to some 700,000 people in West and Central Darfur states.

Citing the government Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), the OCHA said that two internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and four gathering sites have been partially burnt during the recent attack.

The death toll and number of IDPs are likely to increase as more information becomes available.

The security forces that patrol El Geneina have been authorized to open fire if needed to stop the tribal attacks and to collect weapons.

The West Darfur Governor Mohamed Al-Doma Thursday blamed the transitional government for not implementing the state of emergency.

"There is a carelessness towards (the situation in) the state, and I feel injustice as a result of this negligence," added the governor who is a member of the Massalit group.

Also, he said that these gunmen who committed the recent attacks came from Chad.

"These militias can be dismantled according to a plan in which the countries of the region participate. The United Nations can also participate in the protection of civilians, he said.

