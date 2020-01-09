09 Jan 2020

Darfur: ICRC Assists 7800 Injured and Displaced Persons Affected By Violence In West Darfur

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 08 Jan 2020 View Original

Khartoum---The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is distributing Essential Household Items (EHIs) to those affected by the violence which began on December 28, 2019, around El Geneina, West Darfur, causing several deaths, injuries, and displacement of thousands of persons within the area and into Chad.

"The families we are assisting at this time were displaced from IDP camps in Krending, Bab Al Jennan, Dar Al Salam and Dar Alnaiem and other outlying areas and had their houses destroyed during the violence with no host family or anyone to help them get through this critical period. It is important that they have shelter and basic items for their daily needs. We are also providing urgent medical supplies to enhance the capacity of the Al Geneina Teaching Hospital to care for injured persons," said Pascal Cuttat, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Sudan.

In the current ICRC response, 1'300 tarpaulins, 2'600 mosquito nets, 3'900 blankets, and 1'300 sleeping mats are being distributed as a matter of priority. Furthermore, 1'300 buckets are also being provided for displaced persons to enable them to carry out basic household chores.

"The dressing materials and infusion set provided by the ICRC will ensure the treatment of up to 250 injured persons, while, concurrent with our present intervention, we have deployed a multidisciplinary team which is undertaking more assessment of the situation on the ground to enable us to determine further needs of those affected and respond accordingly," Cuttat concluded.

The ICRC is a neutral and independent humanitarian organization and continues to respond to humanitarian needs in Sudan. Last year, it delivered safe drinking water to 326,407 persons and vaccinated over 325'810 animals in Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile; provided seeds and farming tools to 138,000 persons in North and Central Darfur and supported 7 health facilities in Khartoum to care for those injured during the Sudanese protests. In the past, and based on its role as a neutral intermediary, the ICRC variously facilitated the return of combatants in the power of parties during the Sudanese conflict back to their respective locations. The on-going humanitarian response in West Darfur is consistent with the mandate of the ICRC to alleviate the suffering of those affected by armed conflict and violence and provide them with succor.

For further information, please contact:

Adebayo Olowo-Ake, ICRC Khartoum, +249912150735

Adil Sharif +249912137764 (Arabic)

