Darfur: Civilians displaced by Jebel Marra attacks in dire need of aid

The head of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in South Darfur says he has held discussions with international humanitarian organisations with an aim to evaluate the humanitarian and security situation on the ground in east Jebel Marra. The area has seen armed attacks that forced thousands of civilians to be displaced to North and South Darfur last week.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in South Darfur, Adam Karameddin, underscored that the commission discussed with other relevant humanitarian agencies necessity of humanitarian intervention in the area of east Jebel Marra by dispatching teams to evaluate the situation on the ground.

Karameddin said in a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the commission is working with other humanitarian agencies to determine the extent of displacement.

Spokesperson for the Darfur Displaced and Refugees General Coordination, Adam Rujal reported last week that the villages Falouja, Kebe, Rogola, and Hillet El Faki Ahmed Zakariya in eastern Jebel Marra were raided on January 24 and 25.

“Eight people were killed on the first day, and three on the second day. Dozens of others were injured and went missing,” he stated.

Residents of the area have urged the government and the humanitarian organisations to urgently intervene to evacuate the injured and provide assistance to civilians.

Gunmen driving vehicles and riding motorcycles, horses, and camels have killed 14 people, wounded eight, burned 11 villages, looted mills, and have stolen 15,000 head of cattle in Tawila locality, North Darfur, in the last 10 days, community leader from North Darfur Abdallah El Tajani said at a press conference in Nyala.

Not all the dead have yet been buried, El Tajani said. He stated that the villages in Tawila locality “have been under constant attack”.

El Tijani said that the attacks have caused the complete displacement of 11 villages. Some 15,000 displaced people are now staying in other areas, including Katur, Shangil Tobaya Camp, and Zamzam Camp south of the North Darfur capital El Fasher. They are living in harsh conditions, without shelter or food. Families have been separated.

A significant contingent of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries have arrived in South Darfur as “Peace Shield Forces” to maintain peace and to restore stability.

The acting Wali (governor) of South Darfur in a statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) asserted that “the force that arrived in the state is a strong boost to the peace process and the protection of civilians.” He explained that that its mission is specific and “to enforce the law”.

The RSF Commander for the South Darfur Sector, Brig Abdulrahman Gumaa, said that the mission of the is “peacekeeping and rapid intervention to end tribal disputes”.