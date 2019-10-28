Darfur armed groups agree to move towards reunification ahead of peace talks

October 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council (SLM-TC) led by Hadi Idris and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) led by Tahir Hajer he agreed to foster coordination and collaboration between the two groups.

The two groups were formerly part of the historical SLM which is now divided into several factions. Nowadays, they are part of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

"Based on the principle of unity and the need to unite the Sudan Liberation Movement, the SLM-TC and the SLFA decided to Unify their political vision, the negotiating position (...) and the political and diplomatic line," reads a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The transitional government and the SRF on 21 October signed a declaration of principles and a cessation of hostilities agreement head of the peace talks that will resume in Juba on 21 November.

SLM-TC Hadi Idris expressed in statements to Sudan Tribune their keenness to reunite the groups of the historical SLM stressed that the unity of the SLM components will contribute to reach a just and lasting peace and facilitate its implementation.

He further disclosed the signing of a strategic alliance agreement with the Democratic Revolutionary Forces Front (DRFF) led by Salah Abu Surra who is also a former SLM figure.

According to the text of the agreement seen by Sudan Tribune, the strategic alliance should "lead to reunite the two groups in the near future".

The DRFF, which is not part of the SRF like the SLFA, is perceived as representative of the Rizeigat educated militants who joined the rebel groups based on their opposition to the Islamist regime of Omer al-Bashir.

"The Arab component of the rebellion will contribute to settle the intercommunal conflicts and contribute to make peace a reality in Sudan," said Idris.

He added that their presence in the peace process would reassure everyone in Darfur that the peace process will consider their interests.

Ab Surra was part of the Sudanese Alliance Forces, a military group that fought against the regime of Omer al-Bashir within the framework of the National Democratic Alliance before the signing of the CPA with the SPLM in 2005.

He was one those who called to open a military front in western Sudan to support the armed opposition in eastern and southern Sudan at the time.

