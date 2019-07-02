Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 2 July 2019 - Sudan

(excerpt)

Sudan

On Sudan, I also have a humanitarian update. Our colleagues there tell us that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, are supplying medicine, nutrition supplies and trauma kits to the State Ministry of Health in East Darfur region. This is in response to a serious shortage of medicine and health supplies in that area.

WHO has also provided health kits to some of its partners in North Darfur to help 150,000 patients over the next three months. WHO is helping the State Ministry of Health in running the Kebkabiya rural hospital and will support four additional facilities in El Fasher and Kutum localities until the end of September.

Sudan is facing shortages of medicine and health supplies due to the ongoing economic crisis, which has been exacerbated by the current political situation.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan, which is calling for $1.1 billion, is only 29 per cent funded.