Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Sudan, 6 August 2020

Sudan: Impact of floods and response

Heavy rains have intensiﬁed over the past week, causing ﬂooding, landslides, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods, and affecting more than 50,000 people in at least 14 of the country’s 18 states.

South Darfur, West Kordofan and El Gezira are among the hardest hit. According to official sources, 10 people have been killed as a result.

The ongoing storms hamper crop production, increase the risk of disease outbreaks, and pose more obstacles to containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

