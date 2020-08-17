Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Sudan

Sudan: Floods

The ongoing heavy rains and floods in Sudan have so far affected nearly 220,000 people in 17 of the country’s 18 states, according to the Government there.

The continued storms and flooding have led to the loss of lives, damaged houses, schools, water points and other key infrastructure.

The states of Gezira, Kassala and Sennar are among the hardest hit.

Read more on UNOCHA.