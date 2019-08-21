Counting the cost: Assessing the cost of ill-health in West Darfur, Sudan

Simon Levine and Agata Kusnierek

Executive summary

Introduction During Valid Evaluations’ four-year study of multiyear humanitarian financing (MYHF), ill-health repeatedly emerged as a factor keeping people in poverty and vulnerability. Despite the importance of this issue, there is a lack of information on the economic cost of ill-health for households. Isolated studies have quantified the direct costs of a visit to a clinic, but no specific studies are available for Sudan or the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that aggregate the full economic impact of illness.

This makes policy development a real challenge. In response to this lack of data, Valid Evaluations has undertaken two stand-alone studies on the subject: one in West Darfur, the subject of this paper; and a study in North Kivu, DRC, published separately.

Methodology and approach For this study, data was collected in the five villages where Valid Evaluations has conducted research for the overall MYHF evaluation. In all, 331 households were randomly sampled and quantitative data collected on household demographics, the prevalence of ill-health over the previous 12 months for all members of the household and healthcare-seeking behaviour in each case of ill-health. Interviews were conducted at the end of November and early December 2017. Detailed costs were collected for all healthcare visits (Western, traditional and spiritual/ religious) relating to one episode of ill-health from the respondent and for one child in the household. Total annual costs for the household were extrapolated from the costs for one adult and one child. These costs included direct costs (for consultations, tests and drugs), the indirect costs of accessing healthcare (transport, food, accommodation, etc.), other miscellaneous costs (unofficial charges, gifts, special foods, etc.) and the opportunity cost of labour lost to ill-health, whether as a patient or carer.

This paper differs from previous studies quantifying health costs in two ways. First, the cost of ill-health is defined more broadly than the usual definition of outof-pocket (OOP) expenditure (i.e. direct expenditure on healthcare). The costs of ill-health include these direct costs (for consultation, tests and drugs), but also the indirect costs of accessing healthcare (e.g. transport) and potential income lost because of ill-health.

Second, the data are treated in non-standard ways. The variation in health costs faced by households is highly skewed to large amounts, and so mean/average data do not present an accurate picture of what most households would expect to pay for healthcare.1 Alongside the standard statistical treatment based on means, this paper uses the data to construct more typical pictures, using hybrid calculations often including median values. Although based entirely on quantitative data, this paper aims to be easily accessible for those interested in livelihoods and health, even those without any familiarity with statistics.

Findings

The costs of healthcare varied greatly across the five villages, being three times higher in the worst village (i.e. where costs were highest) than in the best (where costs were lowest). Costs were higher for three main reasons: direct costs for each visit, the cost of accessing treatment and disease incidence were all higher. This third factor has the greatest economic impact as it resulted in a greater need for healthcare and an increased number of working days lost due to ill-health.

Individuals typically fell sick between once and twice a year. In over 90% of cases, Western healthcare was sought, either in the form of self-medication with purchased drugs or by a visit to a clinic. A typical (median) household, with three adults and three children, made between five and six trips a year outside their village from Dorti, Faiga and Nur al Huda villages and between nine and ten trips a year from Haraza or Hasabona villages. Illness rates were 50% higher in the latter group of villages and availability of drugs for self-medication was lower, resulting in a higher percentage of cases of sickness requiring a trip to a clinic outside the village. Median households could expect to spend $40–50 p.a. directly on healthcare (‘OOP health expenditure’) in the first three villages, and $160–170 p.a. in the latter two.

In addition to these direct costs, there were also indirect costs (accessing healthcare, transport and food for patients and carers) of $60–90 p.a. in the first three villages and $180–210 in the latter two.

The third significant cost relates to lost income whilst unable to work, whether as a patient or as a carer. In those villages where disease prevalence was lower and access easier, the typical household lost around 5% of its total working capacity. However, where disease prevalence was higher and healthcare less accessible, around 14% of total working capacity was lost. Applying a monetary cost to those days lost due to illness requires reliable information on annual household income. As no publicly available document provides information on household income in Darfur over the past decade – a significant information gap – we used data from Valid Evaluations’ own longitudinal research to estimate a typical annual income of $1,500 for a household of three adults in the absence of ill-health.

The annual cost of lost income on households was similar to the indirect expenditure and slightly higher than the direct healthcare and indirect expenditure – around $75 in the village with the lowest burden and $210 in the village with the highest burden. The total economic cost of ill-health for a typical household, in the absence of any untypical (i.e. serious) ill-health, therefore totalled around $225 p.a. in the lowest cost village and over $600 in the highest cost village.

This constituted the equivalent of a ‘sickness tax’ of between 15% and 40% of annual potential income.

The availability of health insurance increased rapidly in all villages between 2013 and 2016. Around threequarters of households were registered with health insurance schemes in the three villages with lower health costs, and around a third in the villages with higher health costs. The insurance system is currently financed by the Ministry of Social Welfare and not by contributions from those registered, though it is anticipated that, over time, there will be an incremental move to financing the insurance system from insurance premiums. Despite being free, the benefits of the scheme were limited. Insurance only brings cost reductions for direct (OOP) expenditure and does not mitigate indirect costs or income lost due to illness. The data showed that the typical saving from health insurance for a registered household was around $20 p.a. in one of the higher-cost villages, just 3–4% of the total economic cost of ill-health.

Once premiums are levied, the benefits will be even more limited. Insurance is a mechanism for cost-sharing but does not protect people from costs that are shared by almost everyone. To be sustainable, the average cost of insurance cannot be lower than the average cost of healthcare. Insurance may help shield those who suffer very expensive ill-health in the year, but unless a high subsidy from government remains, insurance premiums would have to be considerably higher than the typical costs outlined in this paper, which are still considerably below average (mean) costs. Catastrophic health costs, which affected a small number of households only, were beyond the terms of reference of this study, and the number of cases in the overall sample is too small to make any statistical analysis.

Conclusions

The economic burden of ill-health is extremely high in relation to annual income. Even where a household has no particularly serious health problem, sickness costs around $250–600 per year, depending on where they live – between 15% and 40% of their potential annual household income. Most households were forced to sell some assets (mainly crops and livestock) to cover direct healthcare expenditure.

Direct costs make up only around a third of the burden of ill-health. Policy- and decision-makers from both the health and livelihoods domains must bear in mind the overall cost of ill-health rather than focusing narrowly on OOP health expenditure. This has several implications. Free or subsidised healthcare only addresses one third of the economic burden. Making healthcare more accessible at village level would help address indirect health expenditure. Reducing sickness through preventative strategies would potentially reduce the cost of ill-health by addressing all three components of the cost, including lost income.

The benefits of health insurance for most people from a cost perspective is very small, not more than around 5% of the economic cost of ill-health. Health insurance may have much greater benefits in sharing the costs of catastrophic charges, but these were not studied.

There are sizeable methodological challenges to painting an informative picture of the economic burden of healthcare. Because the distribution of costs is so skewed, average figures from quantitative research need to be treated with caution if presented as a picture of the reality affecting a majority of households. The approaches used in this paper offer an alternative that captures the impact of ill-health on the economic lives of ‘typical’ households.

The implications of these conclusions will be analysed further in Valid Evaluations’ final report for the multicountry thematic evaluation of MYHF.