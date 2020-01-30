Contributions of the Community Security and Stabilization Project (C2SP) in advancing the agriculture in Jury, White Nile State

White Nile State in Central Sudan has been facing a huge problem on account of influx of refugees coming from South Sudan as of 2017. Furthermore, the state, which is predominantly dependent on rainfed agriculture, also received an influx of nomads from north and northwest areas, as those areas have dried up and are suffering from desertification. As a result, most of the Sudanese states bordering South Sudan have witnessed an increase in conflicts between host communities and refugees and as well as between farmers and cattle herders.

After assessing perceptions of the communities, refugees and herders, it became evident for UNDP that a Programme based on the nexus between humanitarian, development and peace domains is imperative in order to meet the targets of SDG16 “Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

UNDP works jointly with 13 implementing partners (IPs) to ensure effective implementation of the planned activities in Jury, White Nile state. The activities include various livelihoods interventions, socioeconomic infrastructures, provision of capacity building and training. To underpin an easy, smooth and swift implementation of the activities, the IPs work hand-in-hand with the established Community Management Committees (CMCs) who are bearing the responsibility for managing project activities including equipment, economic assets and infrastructure facilities that will be provided by the project.

In coordination with the State government, C2SP conducted assessments with various representatives of the communities, including women and youth. The assessment’s result concluded the suitability of the agricultural interventions in the targeted areas. Since the farmers are accustomed to traditional farming methods, C2SP to date, provided 34 tractors machines, 22 tractor trailers and wild level discs, In addition to 17 harvesting machines. The work in water infrastructures began with the rehabilitation of 9 irrigation schemes. The established canals extended to reach 54 KM bringing 42 square KM of land into cultivation, where both crops consumed as food e.g. sorghum and cash crops such as cotton are able to flourish.

The vulnerable groups in the communities were identified as direct beneficiaries and targeted by various types of interventions based on their accrual needs. The mission was assisted by the implementing partners (ASSIT) as they supported the cultivation of 1000 Fedan of sorghum for the targeted farmers and about 125 persons were able to benefit from the social support program which was managed by the CMC.

Since 2015, 400 Individuals from the most vulnerable groups in the communities were identified as direct beneficiaries and targeted by various types of interventions based on their accrual needs. The mission was assisted by the implementing partners (ASSIT) as they supported the cultivation of 1000 Fedan of sorghum for the targeted farmers and about 125 persons were able to benefit from the social support program which was managed by the CMC.

Despite the large existence of nearly 4,700 inhabitants in Jury; the impact of only 16 members of the Community Management Committee (CMC) was significant and tangible. Most of Jury people works in agriculture and pastoralist areas and they hosted about 12,845 refugees from South Sudan due to insecurity and war in the new born country. One of the great achievements of the C2SP is providing employment opportunities to empower the self-reliance and income generations of the host community and the refugees alike.

The project Community Security and Stabilization Project (C2SP) has therefore been introduced to take these challenges.

Before C2SP interventions, Jury Community suffered from many obstacles such as the lack of job opportunities, lack of agriculture inputs, high rate in renting the agricultural equipment’s, instability in education system. Disagreements and conflict between the community components and lack of awareness towards the environmental issues.

UNDP targeted Jury community by the Community Security and Stabilization Program (C2SP) which is mainly aiming to provide livelihood alternatives for the most vulnerable groups. The project endeavors to enhance and strengthen social cohesion, women’s empowerment, natural resource management and peacebuilding in communities through social mobilization and firming up the community mechanism.

The local community in Jury faced many challenges in terms of getting health services especially during the rainy season as they constantly needed to send their patients to hospitals in other towns like Kosti or Rabak.

In this regard, the CMC of Jury supported those in need for medications and treatment services especially since the area was suffering from a severe lack of advanced medical treatment. The deteriorating situation led the CMC to support about 25 patients from both males and females either by paying for their surgical fees or purchasing their medicines.

Jury’s CMC executive office consists of about 14 members including 3 women. These members joined a training workshop in building the capacity of the CMC which included project management report writing, assets management, coordination and issues related to peacebuilding and community dialogue which strengthened them to be confident and helped them to overcome and manage many of the difficulties that encounter the project implementation and contributed positively in ensuring its sustainability.

Jury hosts about seventy families from the returnees who returned from South Sudan after the deterioration of the conditions there due to the security concerns. About thirty families were targeted by different C2SP activities within the project activities which helped them in enhancing their social integration and helped in improving their economic situation.

2017 – 2018 the CMC established a partnership with Gitaina agriculture development company, which is considered a leading agricultural company in the private sector. The partnership opened the door for the local farmers to maximize their profit as they cultivated cash crops e.g. cotton. Further, assisted the farmers in the irrigation process, preparation of the soil and provision of the seeds.

With further collaboration with the State Ministry of Agriculture, an agricultural extension service to the community members was provided with the overall aim of acquiring advanced techniques in farming and increasing productivity.

In addition, C2SP contributed in strengthening the social relationships between all the categories (local community, returnees, refugees and youth). Project activities such as agricultural extension training assisted in bringing together all farmers from different tribes and backgrounds. This led to creating a space for them to discuss all the issues facing their production and farms and also share their expectations and aspirations on how to improve their work. The project assets (Tractor and trailers) played an instrumental role in bringing all the communities together specially during the social events. The tractor are used to transport many community members to participate and contribute.