Compilation on the Sudan - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (SA/HRC/WG.6/39/SDN/2) [EN/AR]

Human Rights Council

Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review

Thirty-ninth session

1–12 November 2021

I. Background

1. The present report was prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions 5/1 and 16/21, taking into consideration the periodicity of the universal periodic review. It is a compilation of information contained in reports of treaty bodies and special procedures and other relevant United Nations documents, presented in a summarized manner owing to word-limit constraints.

II. Scope of international obligations and cooperation with international human rights mechanisms and bodies

2. The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan recommended that the Government ratify the international human rights conventions that the Sudan had not yet ratified, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and its Optional Protocol.

3. The Human Rights Committee urged the Sudan to consider ratifying the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aiming at the abolition of the death penalty, and acceding to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

4. The United Nations country team recommended that the Sudan consider signing and ratifying the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

5. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) recommended that the Government accede to the Convention relating to the Status of Stateless Persons and the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, and that it lift its reservation to article 26 of the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees.

6. The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan recommended that the Government consider ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. He also urged the Government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court.

7. The Human Rights Committee recommended that the Sudan accept the pending visit of the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.