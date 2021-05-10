Communique of the African union Peace and Security Council 990th meeting on 13 April 2021 on the theme: “Consideration of the Report of the PSC Field Mission to Sudan, conducted from 30 March to 1 April 2021”

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 990th meeting on 13 April 2021 on the theme: “Consideration of the Report of the PSC Field Mission to Sudan, conducted from 30 March to 1 April 2021”.

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for April 2021, H.E. Ambassador Mohammed Idriss Farah, as well as by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; also taking note of the presentation of the Report of the PSC Field Mission to Sudan presented by H.E. Ambassador Jean Njeri Kamau, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of March 2021;

Recalling its previous decisions on the situation in Sudan, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMLII)] adopted at its 952nd meeting held on 6 October 2020, [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXXI)] adopted at its 931st meeting held on 17 June 2020 and Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMVI)] adopted at its 906th meeting held on 30 January 2020;\ Reaffirming the AU solidarity with the people and Government of Sudan in their efforts to overcome the multifaceted challenges facing their country, as well as to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the AU to continue to support them in addressing those challenges;

Expressing AU commitment and support to the Transitional Government of Sudan in implementing its peace agreements and the five priorities of the Transitional Government, namely: economic recovery and stabilization; restoration of durable peace, security and stability in the country; security Sector Reform (SSR), and Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) processes; improving the country's foreign policy by rebuilding its image in the global arena and normalizing its diplomatic relations with the rest of the world; and addressing issues relating to transitional justice and national reconciliation; and\ Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: