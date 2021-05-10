Sudan
Communique of the African union Peace and Security Council 990th meeting on 13 April 2021 on the theme: “Consideration of the Report of the PSC Field Mission to Sudan, conducted from 30 March to 1 April 2021”
Attachments
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 990th meeting on 13 April 2021 on the theme: “Consideration of the Report of the PSC Field Mission to Sudan, conducted from 30 March to 1 April 2021”.
The Peace and Security Council,
Taking note of the opening remarks by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for April 2021, H.E. Ambassador Mohammed Idriss Farah, as well as by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; also taking note of the presentation of the Report of the PSC Field Mission to Sudan presented by H.E. Ambassador Jean Njeri Kamau, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of March 2021;
Recalling its previous decisions on the situation in Sudan, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMLII)] adopted at its 952nd meeting held on 6 October 2020, [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXXI)] adopted at its 931st meeting held on 17 June 2020 and Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMVI)] adopted at its 906th meeting held on 30 January 2020;\ Reaffirming the AU solidarity with the people and Government of Sudan in their efforts to overcome the multifaceted challenges facing their country, as well as to reiterate the unwavering commitment of the AU to continue to support them in addressing those challenges;
Expressing AU commitment and support to the Transitional Government of Sudan in implementing its peace agreements and the five priorities of the Transitional Government, namely: economic recovery and stabilization; restoration of durable peace, security and stability in the country; security Sector Reform (SSR), and Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) processes; improving the country's foreign policy by rebuilding its image in the global arena and normalizing its diplomatic relations with the rest of the world; and addressing issues relating to transitional justice and national reconciliation; and\ Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Commends the Transitional Government of Sudan for the progress made, thus far, in the implementation of the Constitutional Declaration of 2018, particularly the signing of the Juba peace Agreement of 2020; the formation of the new Transitional Government that includes the opposition and the armed groups; the removal of Sudan from the United States of America list of State Sponsors of Terrorism; improved relations with the international community; and the recent signing of the 'Declaration of Principles' with SPLM-N Abdel Aziz El Helu;
Also commends the cooperation and collaboration between the Sovereign Council and the Transitional Government and the establishment of a Partnership Council which brings together the governing parties and encourages them to further strengthen this unique cooperation in addressing all challenges facing their country;
Applauds the Government of Sudan for addressing the economic situation which hampered the development of Sudan and encourages the Government to redouble efforts towards national economic revival; and requests the Chairperson of the Commission to engage with the Government of Sudan with a view to mobilizing necessary support in this regard;
Welcomes the readiness of the Transitional Government to address issue relating to transitional justice, including accountability for human rights violations, through a truth and reconciliation process and, in this regard appeals to all AU Member States to share with Sudan their experiences, lessons and best practices;
Takes note of the request by the Government of Sudan for support in the organization of a constitutional conference and organization of elections and requests the Chairperson of the Commission to engage with the Government of Sudan with a view to mobilizing any necessary support; and, in this regard, reiterates its request to the AU Commission to undertake a technical needs assessment mission to Sudan with a view to identifying areas, particularly those on post-conflict reconstruction and development, in which the AU Commission can provide support to Sudan, including through its PCRD Centre in Cairo;
Urges the Transitional Government to ensure that its policy on women and youth inclusion in the peace process in the country is implemented in order to make the process an all-inclusive one, and also to address the specific concerns of women and youth;
Recognizes the ultimate sacrifices by peacekeepers and commends UNAMID for its selfless contribution in the search for lasting peace in Sudan and Darfur in particular, with close cooperation with the Government of Sudan and pays special tribute to the UNAMID Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) for their selfless sacrifices in pursuit for a peaceful and secure Darfur;
Also commends to the efforts made by the Transitional Government and the United Nations in the establishment of UNITAMS under Chapter VI of the UN Charter, to assist Sudan during the transitional period in a manner that reflects national ownership and in line with the priorities of Sudan;
Expresses concern over the security challenges exacerbated by the withdrawal of UNAMID troops in Darfur and urges the Government of Sudan to prioritize protection of civilians through the deployment of necessary security forces to preserve the gains made thus far, maintain law and order, as well as peace and security in Darfur;
Expresses deep concern over the non-signing of the Peace Agreement by the Abdul Wahid Nur movement and condemns its infiltration and presence in the camps of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) which threatens the security of IDPs and, in this regard, calls on the Abdul Wahid Nur movement to place the supreme interests of the country and the people of Sudan above all else, and join the national peace process without any pre-conditions and further delays;
Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to intensify engagement with the leaders of the Transitional Government and the Sovereign Council to ensure that adequate security is provided in the IDP Camps and its surrounding areas to protect the IDPs from killings, abductions and sexual violence; and also encourages the Government to ensure that the basic needs of the IDPs such as food, water and health care are provided as a matter of urgency;
Commends Sudan for hosting a number of refugees from the neighboring countries and encourages the international community to continue providing support, particularly basic needs for the refugees;
Appreciates the support of the international community to Sudan on its economic reform and looks forward to the convening and outcomes of the Paris High Level Meeting scheduled to take place on 17 May 2021, which will contribute towards addressing the economic challenges facing Sudan, including the issue of debt relief, while encouraging international partners to also extend sustained and additional support for economic recovery in Sudan;
Calls on Sudan and South Sudan to continue with dialogue and cooperation, with the support of the AU and its relevant mechanisms, in cooperation with the IGAD, towards finding amicable solutions to the outstanding issues, including the status of Abyei Area;
Expresses gratitude to the Sudanese authorities for finding time to interact with the PSC Delegation during the field mission, as well as to all interlocutors, namely, African Group of Ambassadors, Permanent Members of the UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and United States of America), European Union (EU) and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for UNITAMS, as well as UNAMID, and the representatives of the AbuShouk IDP camp;
Also expresses appreciations to the AU Liaison Office in Khartoum for facilitating the successful conduct of the field mission and commend the efforts of the Liaison Office in effectively promoting the visibility of the AU on the ground; and requests the Chairperson of the Commission to take necessary measures to ensure that the Office is availed with all necessary human, material and financial resources, to enable it discharge its mandate more effectively; and
Decides to remain seized of the matter.