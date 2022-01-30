Communique of the 1060th meeting of the PSC held on 25 January 2022 on the situation in Sudan

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1060th meeting held on 25 January 2022 on the situation in Sudan:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in Sudan, particularly Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.1050 (2021)] adopted at its 1050th meeting on 24 November 2021 and [PSC/PR/COMM.1041(2021)] adopted at its 1041st meeting held on 26 October 2021, as well as the statements of the Chairperson of the AU Commission issued on 17 November 2021 and 21 November 2021;

Also recalling the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, particularly Article 7 (g) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;

Cognizant of the vital importance of peace, security and stability in Sudan and reiterating the unwavering commitment of the AU to continue to respect Sudan's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ghana to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for January 2022, the presentation and report of the mission to Sudan by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and the briefing by H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission for Sudan;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with the people of the Republic of Sudan in their legitimate aspirations to deepen and consolidate democracy and their efforts to overcome the challenges facing their country; and reiterating the continued commitment of the AU to support a legitimately constituted Transitional Government of Sudan in implementing the priorities of the political transition arrangement; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: