Communique of the 1050th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the situation in the Sudan

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1050th meeting held on 24 November 2021 on an update in the situation in the Sudan:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in the Sudan, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1041 (2021)] adopted at its 1041st meeting held on 26 October 2021, and the statements of the Chairperson of the AU Commission issued on 17 November 2021 and 21 November 2021;

Also recalling the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, particularly Article 7 (g) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;

Cognizant of the vital importance of peace, security and stability in the Sudan;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with the people of the Republic of the Sudan in their legitimate aspirations to deepen and consolidate democracy, as well as their efforts to overcome the challenges facing their country; reiterating the continued commitment of the AU to support the Transitional Government of Sudan in implementing the priorities of the Transitional Government;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Mohamad Omar Gad, Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for November 2021, the statement by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and the briefing by H.E Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission to the Sudan;

Reiterating its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Sudan.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: