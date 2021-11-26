Sudan
Communique of the 1050th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) on the situation in the Sudan
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1050th meeting held on 24 November 2021 on an update in the situation in the Sudan:
The Peace and Security Council,
Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in the Sudan, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1041 (2021)] adopted at its 1041st meeting held on 26 October 2021, and the statements of the Chairperson of the AU Commission issued on 17 November 2021 and 21 November 2021;
Also recalling the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, particularly Article 7 (g) and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;
Cognizant of the vital importance of peace, security and stability in the Sudan;
Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with the people of the Republic of the Sudan in their legitimate aspirations to deepen and consolidate democracy, as well as their efforts to overcome the challenges facing their country; reiterating the continued commitment of the AU to support the Transitional Government of Sudan in implementing the priorities of the Transitional Government;
Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Mohamad Omar Gad, Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for November 2021, the statement by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and the briefing by H.E Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission to the Sudan;
Reiterating its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Sudan.
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Takes note of the most recent political developments in the Sudan and acknowledges the signing of the agreement between the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fatah Al Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on 21 November 2021, which culminated in the reinstatement of the Prime Minister and the continuation of the implementation of the political and constitutional declarations as a frame of reference for transition in the country;
Urges all Sudanese stakeholders to demonstrate a firm commitment to dialogue, consensus-building and peaceful resolution of differences in a manner that ensures the stabilization of the democratic process and allows the continuation of the efforts aimed at economic recovery;
Underscores the imperative of an inclusive transition government, fully representing all strata of the Sudanese society, including women and youth, in order to build confidence in the transition process and pave the way towards the restoration of peace and stability;
Underscores the fundamental importance of the timely and effective implementation of the Constitutional Declaration of August 2019 and the Juba Peace Agreement of October 2020, which remain the recognized and credible pathway of the democratic transition in Sudan; and in this regard, appeals to all stakeholders in Sudan to commit to the implementation of all the provisions of the Constitutional Declaration of August 2019 and the Juba Peace Agreement of October 2020, as well as to respect the timelines stipulated therein;
Emphasizes the importance of the prompt formation of the Transitional Legislative Council and the other governance and oversight institutions stipulated by the Constitutional Declaration of August 2019;
Welcomes the release of some members of the dissolved cabinet and other political leaders who were arbitrarily arrested following the unconstitutional change of government on 24 October 2021; and calls upon the Sudanese authorities to unconditionally release all remaining political leaders;
Calls upon the Sudanese authorities to undertake a prompt, independent, transparent and effective investigation into alleged violations and abuses perpetrated since 24 October 2021, and requests the AU Commission to engage with the Sudanese authorities with a view to availing any required technical support in this connection;
Decides to promptly dispatch a mission to Sudan to engage with the authorities and other relevant stakeholders with a view to facilitating and supporting the ongoing transition process, and to report thereon;
Appeals to all AU Member States, the United Nations and all other partners to continue providing their support, including mobilization of financial and humanitarian assistance to the Sudan, and urges the international partners and financial institutions to promptly resume their economic and developmental assistance to Sudan;
Reiterates that the AU should continue to accompany Sudan during its journey of transition, including through the efforts of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Sudan’s neighbouring countries and the relevant Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs);
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.