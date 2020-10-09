Communiqué of the 952nd meeting of the PSC held on 6 October 2020, on the situation in Sudan

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 952nd meeting held on 6 October 2020, on the situation in Sudan,

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of October 2020, Ambassador Osama Abdelkhalik; the statement made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui; the presentation made by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission to the Sudan, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche; and the statements by the Representative of the Republic of Sudan, Ambassador Gamal Elsheikh Ahmed; and the Representative of the Republic of Sudan, in its capacity as the Chairperson of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD);

Recalling its previous decisions on the situation in Sudan, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXXI)] adopted at its 931st meeting held on 17 June 2020 and Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMVI)] adopted at its 906th meeting held on 30 January 2020, as well as Communique [PSC/PR/COMM (DCCCLXXXIV)] adopted at its 884th meeting held on 10 October 2019;

Inspired by aspirations 3 and 4 of Agenda 2063, seeking to promote a universal culture of good governance, democratic values, gender equality, respect for human rights, and justice and the rule of law; as well as a dialogue-centred approach towards conflict prevention and resolution in pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous Africa;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the African Union with the Sudanese people and the Sudanese Transitional Authorities in their aspirations to constitutional order, that will enable them to make progress in their efforts towards the democratic transformation of the country; also reaffirming its commitment for the respect or the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council