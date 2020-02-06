Communiqué of the 906th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council on the situation in Sudan February 05, 2020

COMMUNIQUÉ

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 906th meeting, held on 30 January 2020, followed opening remarks by AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Ambassador Minata Soumate, as well asstatements by the Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan, Dr. Alsiddig Abdalaziz, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the AU Commission to the Sudan, Ambassador Mohamed Belaiche, the United States Special Envoy for Sudan, Ambassador Donald Booth, on the situation in Sudan.

The Peace and Security Council,

Reaffirming the solidarity of the African Union with the Sudanese people and Transitional Government in their aspirations to constitutional order that will enable them to make progress in their efforts towards the democratic transformation of the country;

Also, reaffirming its respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan, as well as its support to the democratic transformation process in Sudan;

Recalling its 884th meeting of 10 October 2019, to convene a special meeting to explore, together with international partners, ways and means to assist the process of lifting the economic sanctions, including the release of Sudanese assets frozen in some countries, as well as removing the Republic of Sudan from the US list of States Sponsors of Terrorism;

Acting under article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

Commends once again the Transitional Sovereign Council and the Transitional Government of Sudan for their ongoing cooperation, commitment and coordinated engagements in addressing the multiple challenges facing the country; In this regard, calls on all Sudanese stakeholders to maintain the momentum thus far displayed, in particular the strong coordination and cooperation among the transitional authorities, as this will restore the confidence of the people of Sudan in national institutions;

Calls on the Government of Sudan to remain committed to the timelines articulated in the Constitutional Declaration and implement the priority areas of the peace process, especially the appointment of Civilian Governors to the States, as well as the establishment of the Sudanese Legislative Council, with a view to meet the expectations of the people of the Sudan of attaining a civilian leadership in the country. Furthermore, requests the government of The Sudan to urgently finalise the appointments in the country’s Judiciary and further commence the necessary preparations for the general elections to be held at the end of the transition period;

Welcomes the diplomatic rapprochement between the Governments of the United States of America (USA) and Sudan, including recent announcements of exchange of Ambassadors by the two countries for the first time in 23 years; in this regard, also welcomes the commitment by the USA to continue providing financial assistance towards the recovery and development of Sudan and furtherwelcomes the decision by the United States Department of State to remove Sudan from its list of governments that are engaging in or tolerating systematic and ongoing religious freedom violations;

Notes with appreciation the efforts exerted by the government of Sudan to take control of the management of public asserts, companies and entities formerly held illegally by the previous government, therefore, strongly urges the government of Sudan to transform these public assets, companies and entities and place them under civilian control;

Notes with concern that the continued listing by the US of Sudan as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST), as noted by the High-Level Event on Sudan convened on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York General, held on 27th September 2019, and the 884th meeting of the PSC held on 10 October 2019, continues to negatively affect the political, economic and security transition of Sudan, encouragesthe government of Sudan, together with the United States, to urgently address those questions that led to the country being designated as a state sponsor of terrorism, welcomes the assurances presented by the United States government that intensive efforts are continue to be undertaken by both sides towards addressing this matter;

Welcomesthe commitment expressed by the Government of Sudan to compensate the families of the victims of terrorist attacks for the bombing of the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and the carrier USS Cole in 2000, as part of the efforts towards the delisting of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism;

Also welcomes the confirmation by the USA government that the Sudan government is no longer under economic or trade sanctions and, therefore, no government or company doing business with or in Sudan would be liable under US laws and therefore wishes to encourage governments and companies, wishing to do so, to invest in Sudan in order to help the Sudan resuscitate its economy, furthermore calls on International Banks and financial institutions to commence their operations in the Sudan and facilitate international financial transfers, in order for the Sudanese diaspora to contribute towards the recovery and reconstruction of their country;

Notes with concern that the momentous progress made in Sudan risks being jeopardized if daily life conditions of the Sudanese are not improved; In this regard, urgently calls on Sudan and the international financial institutions to intensify their engagements in order to facilitate the country’s access to concessional loans that will be critical to its economic recovery, at this juncture ; encourages the government Sudan and the international financial institutions to engage in transparent and constructive discussions on how this matter should be addressed, without undermining the current fragile economic situation in Sudan;

Urges the AU Commission Chairperson to elevate and sustain the AU participation in the Friends of Sudan meetings, in order to contribute towards the search for lasting peace in Sudan; In this regard, welcomes the progress being made in the peace talks in Darfur, Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile and requests the AU Chairperson to ensure that Africa’s political and material support to the mediation efforts, through the AU Commission, is elevated in order to ensure a speedy and successful conclusion of the negotiation process; encourages once again the parties to the conflict to reach a peace agreement within the prescribed time frame;

Reaffirmsthe determination of the AU, in close coordination with the international community, to assist the Government of Sudan in all efforts aimed at ending the conflicts in Sudan and restoring peace, security, stability and development; looks forward to the convening of the Donor Conference in Kuwait, in April 2020, and appeals to the AU Member States to participate in that important event;

Takes note of the persistent challenges posed by the presence of individuals who may be keen to undermine current efforts to attain peace, security and stability in Sudan, and undertakesto impose punitive measures on any one with such intentions and calls on the international community to do the same;

Reiterates its decision of the 884th meeting of the PSC held on 10 October 2019, to visit the Republic of Sudan, in 2020, with a view to express AU’s solidarity to the Government and the people of Sudan and better understand the developments in the country since the signing of the Constitutional Declaration; in this regard, agrees to undertake this visit during the month of February 2020;