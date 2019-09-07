Communiqué of the 875th meeting of the PSC, held on 6 September 2019, on the situation in the Republic of Sudan

PEACE AND SECURITY COUNCIL 875TH MEETING

6 SEPTEMBER 2019

ADDIS ABABA

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 875th meeting held on 6 September 2019, on the situation in the Republic of Sudan,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its communiqués [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXL)], [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLVI)] and [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLII)] adopted at its 840th, 846th and 852nd meetings held, respectively, on 15 April 2019, 30 April 2019 and 27 May 2019, as well as communique PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLIV) adopted at its 854th meeting held on 6 June 2019, on the situation in the Republic of Sudan; recalling specifically the provisions of paragraph 12 in which Council decided to suspend, with immediate effect, the participation of the Republic of Sudan in all AU activities until the effective establishment of a civilian-led Transitional Authority;

Welcoming the briefing made by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat and the statement made by the Representative of Ethiopia, in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) on the recent developments in Sudan;

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with Sudan, a founding member of the Organization of the African Unity (OAU), and its people.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: